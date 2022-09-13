In 2021, nursing home care in Kentucky had a median annual cost of $90,000, according to a Genworth Financial Cost of Care Survey.
For $360 a year, a Paducah transportation nonprofit called Made to Stay provides in-home elderly assistance up to eight times a month for doctor appointments, pharmacy pick-ups, grocery trips and other errands.
Executive Director Sarah Walker said, currently, 16 volunteers are regularly helping 18 elderly clients in the McCracken County area.
But she suspects some don’t know they exist, and the organization is always in need of new volunteers.
“A lot of our clients don’t have family here,” said Walker, who confirmed COVID-19 as a recent catalyst for more in need. “Made to Stay volunteers help take them to the grocery (store) or doctor appointments, and we even have clients who need help checking their mail.
“They don’t want to give up their independence or the homes they raised their families in. As long as they can safely remain in their homes, our goal is to help them.”
Walker said volunteers are vetted through interviews and background checks since efforts may go beyond errand-running.
“Sometimes our elderly just need someone to listen, and it takes patience,” she said. “It’s more than transportation; it’s often developed into friendships.
“Some volunteers may help out once or twice a week; some help once a month. We try to be flexible, (since) everyone is busy. The volunteers let me know what they can take on next week, and if they can’t do it, they don’t have to.”
Made to Stay currently has one client on the waiting list, but Walker thinks that number could grow and has continued raising awareness.
“We can’t really have 30 members and 15 or 16 volunteers; everyone would get burnt out,” she said.
Walker, a Livingston County native, began as director in June after couple Dave and Carol Wright launched the 501c3 in 2015 with the help of another couple, Brenda and Keith Burrow.
Prior, Walker served as the McCracken representative for The Moses Basket, a foster care transition-assistance nonprofit, and is Reidland Baptist Church’s Director of Missions.
“I feel like my job was meant to help others and make a difference in their lives,” she said. “For me, being able to be that person has been a great opportunity.”
Made to Stay is part of the nationwide Village to Village network, a membership organization that helps communities support aging populations.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, an event to honor founders David and Carol Wright is planned from 12 to 2 p.m. at Reidland Baptist Church. All board members, nonprofit clients and volunteers — past and present — are invited.
