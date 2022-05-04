Local NAACP statement on Shively extension
The Paducah NAACP is disappointed to see that the Board of Education has renewed the contract of Paducah Public Schools superintendent Dr. Donald Shively. We still believe that in spite of perceived past accomplishments that Dr. Shively should not remain as superintendent. After repeatedly listening to the concerns and complaints of community members, which have included parents, students and civic leaders, the board ultimately decided in favor of Dr. Shively.
Such dismissals of concerns are disparaging and do little to encourage togetherness or healing. We still contend that the deplorable representation of the blackface photo, along with other damaging complaints, have irreparably damaged the image of Paducah Independent Schools. It will be difficult to recruit and retain talented diverse staff to our district as long as the district’s reputation remains so tarnished. It is equally difficult to encourage student achievement, when students are not represented by a leader they trust.
The NAACP will push for even more transparency and accountability in regard to recent diversity efforts. IF Dr. Shively and the board of education are committed to improving outcomes for our students, especially marginalized groups, then there should be demonstrable results. We expect during this one year contract that the board will heavily examine Dr. Shively’s efforts based on targeted outcomes and hold him accountable to the highest expected standard. The NAACP is committed to developing a school system wherein all students can achieve and be represented by someone they trust.
