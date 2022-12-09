The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP released a brief statement Thursday on recent text messages Paducah City Commissioner David Guess sent another city employee that leaders deemed racially insensitive.
“The Paducah NAACP is greatly discouraged and concerned by recent comments made public by City Commissioner David Guess,” said the organization’s President J.W. Cleary, in a press release.
“We condemn these comments and hope that the city will take appropriate action regarding Mr. Guess’ tenure as city commissioner. Comments made by Mr. Guess have no place in civil society.”
Cleary indicated this is the only statement the organization is planning to make until after Dec. 15. That is when the city commission is scheduled to address the issue, including the possible removal of Guess from the commission, Mayor George Bray said at Wednesday night’s meeting.
“The city has always tried to do the right thing, and diversity has been one of their priorities,” Cleary told The Sun.
The Dec. 15 commission meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.
