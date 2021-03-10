The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is offering an opportunity for dialogue “to promote a racially safe environment for students” in McCracken County Public Schools, officials said in a statement about videos circulating online full of racist slurs, purportedly made by students of that school district.
The videos show young people using an anti-Black racial slur. Social media posts sharing the videos indicated those in the videos are McCracken County students.
In a statement released this week, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary said the organization hopes to work with McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter and the district’s schools to promote diversity and an environment where all students are respected.
He also said in a statement, “The n-word is a terrible racial epithet and to this day is a term that is hurtful, offensive, and blatantly racist. We would make the appeal to the students and their families that not only is this behavior offensive, but is highly damaging to one’s personal character and has serious repercussions.”
A statement previously released by the school district said the district does not condone or uphold these actions or any type of racist behavior. That statement also said the district is committed to fostering an environment that promotes a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion.
