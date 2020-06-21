The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all people.
The vision of the organization is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said the following at Brown Chapel in Selma, Alabama, on March 8, 1965, the day after protesters met police violence after attempting to cross a bridge on the way to Montgomery:
“A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.”
The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP has been and continues to be a part of the struggle for civil rights and urges other people of good will to stand up for that which is right and true.
Always remember that black people did not come to this country seeking a better life — they were kidnapped from their homes in Africa, transported in horrendous conditions in slave ships, treated as commodities to be sold for the enrichment of others.
For 250 years, our ancestors endured being treated less than human, but somehow we, as a people, survived. Now we have lost Breonna Taylor in Louisville; George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York; Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri; Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland, and the list goes on.
Protests have engulfed this nation and the world in the quest for police reform and racial equality. These events have ushered and reminded us of history from slavery to lynching to redlining to racial profiling to police brutality to man’s inhumanity to man.
So the question remains: Where do we go from here? It should be an easy solution, “love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Let us not waste the efforts of this community’s trailblazers such as Curlee Brown, W.C. Young, W.G. Harvey, Fred Paxton, and Robert Coleman, just to name a few, who made a difference in this community. The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP has worked with city and county governments for many years addressing racial equality, but there is still work to be done.
After many days of protesting around the world, we need each other more than ever, and the time has come to make the dream a reality. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Lincoln Memorial, April 28, 1963: “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ ”
The NAACP will continue the work for social justice, but it requires cooperation and collaboration and support between the majority community and African American and minority community for Dr. King’s legacy to continue.
J.W. Cleary is the president of the Paducah/McCracken County branch of the NAACP. He can be reached at cleary55@yahoo.com.
