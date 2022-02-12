Feb. 12 not only serves as the anniversary of the founding of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People national chapter, which was founded in 1909, but also the founding of the Paducah-McCracken Chapter of the NAACP, founded in 1929.
Throughout the local chapter’s history, local members have helped shaped Paducah politics and helped lead integration efforts in the city throughout the latter half of the 20th century.
There are currently four Paducahans in the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame for their work advocating for civil rights: W.G. Harvey Sr., W.C. Young, Curlee Brown Sr., and Robert Coleman. All of the men were members of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.
J.W. Cleary, president of the local NAACP chapter, said the Paducah chapter was the second NAACP chapter formed in Kentucky, with Louisville being the first. He credited those who came before him for bettering the community.
“Paducah was one of the frontrunners for the state of Kentucky, and it was really amazing,” Cleary said. “And so, I have to give credit to a lot of those ancestors of ours right here in Paducah, Kentucky of trying to make a difference.”
Like its national counterpart, the local NAACP advocated for civil rights and integration. There are some instances where the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP took on segregationist policies in court and ultimately got some of those policies overturned.
Brown, one of the four Paducahans in the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame, was president of the local NAACP chapter for over 30 years up until his death in 1976, Cleary said. Brown was president while Jim Crow laws still kept Black Americans and white Americans separate in many institutions, including schools. Cleary got to know Brown, his wife and his children, and described Brown as a “go-getter.”
In 1949, when two Black students, Fred Wilson Jr. and Henry Powell, were denied admission to Paducah Junior College, which is now West Kentucky Community and Technical College, because of their race, Brown and local attorney Joseph Freeland filed a federal lawsuit against PJC and the City of Paducah on the students’ behalf. In 1950, a federal judge ruled that PJC had to give qualified Black students the right to attend the college. The Supreme Court of the United States upheld this ruling in 1951.
Brown and Freeland once again challenged segregationist policies in 1955. Brown sued the Jury Commissioners of McCracken County because he argued African Americans were systemically excluded from jury pools. A federal judge sided with Brown in 1956, and found that there were customs and practices in place in McCracken County that discriminated against qualified African American jurors.
In his time as president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, Brown also called for Paducah to hire Black police officers as early as 1946. He also called for the integration of local schools after the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954, which said separate education facilities for white students and students of color are inherently unequal. Brown’s son Donald and Paducah NAACP vice president Leonard Miller’s daughter Billie J. Gray were among the first six Black students to attend Paducah Tilghman High School and integrate the student body in Paducah, according to Sun archives.
The Curlee Brown Award, which the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP awards annually, is awarded to those who work to further human rights.
Local NAACP members also became civically engaged and involved with city politics. Rev. W.G. Harvey was the first Black city commissioner in Paducah and one of the first Black city officials in western Kentucky, according to McCracken County Public Library records. Robert Coleman was the second Black city commissioner, and was the longest serving elected official in Paducah, having served 31 years in public office.
Another NAACP leader Cleary highlighted was W.C. Young. Cleary said Young, a pro-union advocate and civil rights leader, would tell Cleary he “had my union card in one hand, and my NAACP in another hand.” Young was instrumental in establishing the Paducah Community Center in 1976 to help people overcome poverty and get decent housing, according to Sun archives. The community center was rededicated as the WC Young Community Center in his honor on Aug. 8, 1996, just a couple months after his death.
Cleary said it is more respected and acceptable now for folks to be NAACP members. At times in the past, being an NAACP member could bring danger to people’s lives. According to Sun archives, then-Paducah NAACP chapter president Rev. Prince Hatchett had his house firebombed in 1978 by a reported member of the Ku Klux Klan.
Cleary pointed out that throughout the history of the NAACP, there have been members of all races. In fact, the NAACP national chapter was originally founded by 53 white members and seven Black members.
This has been a trend at the Paducah-McCracken County chapter as well, Cleary said, and added that more can be done to better this country when Black and white Americans work together.
“[Former Paducah NAACP chapter members] took the attitude that if we’re working together as one, the sky is the limit, and I still go with that attitude that we are better together than we are separate,” Cleary said.
In recent years, Cleary said one of the biggest things that has happened under his 30-year tenure as president of the NAACP in Paducah was Fred and Peggy Paxton’s $1 million McCracken County Community Career Endowment in 2006, which was established to help the local African American community members improve education opportunities and get jobs in the community. Cleary said the endowment has helped many students get a higher education.
The NAACP still plays an active role in the Paducah and McCracken County community each year, and holds monthly meetings as well as events like the annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration.
