The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch plans to host a Paducah mayoral candidate forum next week, as the Nov. 3 general election grows nearer.
It’s set for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Clemens Fine Arts Center on the West Kentucky Community and Technical College campus. However, the venue is closed to the public due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
The mayoral forum, which is described to have a “debate style” format, will be streamed on Paducah 2 Television, WPSD Local 6 and Facebook Live, according to the NAACP. WPSD’s Shamarria Morrison and Mike Mallory are scheduled to serve as moderators.
J.W. Cleary, local NAACP branch president, confirmed Friday that George Bray, City Commissioner Richard Abraham and write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas are expected to participate in the mayoral forum.
“We’re not allowed to endorse anybody from the national standpoint or even local, but our job is to make sure that we do a good job on voter registration and also encourage people to get out and vote,” Cleary told The Sun.
“And then, of course, try to make sure that they know the people that are running.”
Cleary emphasized that it’s “so important” to get involved in local elections because that’s where you live. The mayoral forum marks another event for local candidates hosted by the local NAACP branch, which held a virtual forum for city commission candidates before the June 23 primary.
In the coming weeks, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is set to hold the October Power in Partnership Breakfast and Candidate Forum. It’s scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Oct. 1.
Bray, Abraham and Thomas are planned to take part, according to the chamber. The chamber event will additionally feature the Kentucky House District 3 candidates, State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, and his Democratic challenger, local educator Corbin Snardon.
It will be broadcast through Zoom from the Commerce Center’s Paducah Bank Community Room. People interested in watching the event can register in advance at paducahchamber.org. It will also be shown on the chamber’s Facebook page and livestreamed by WPSD Local 6.
