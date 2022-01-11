The annual Fredricka Hargrove Martin Luther King Jr. Essay and Poster Celebration will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Paducah Middle School.
The celebration is hosted by the Paducah-McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP and is sponsored by Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership and Murray radio station WKMS.
There were nearly 300 submissions from schools across McCracken County. The first-place winners of the essay contest will have the opportunity to record and broadcast their essay on WKMS.
Students Kindergarten through 12th grade were eligible to compete in the contest. The deadline for entry was Dec. 10, 2021. There were six categories in which the top three winners will be awarded cash prizes.
The essay and poster contest is a part of the annual Paducah NAACP Martin Luther King Day festivities. The program is named in honor of Fredricka Hargrove, whose vision as a decorated teacher was for the Paducah school system to create the contest as a way to continue educating students about King and his legacy.
The public is invited to attend the commemorative MLK march at 9:30 a.m. Monday starting at the Robert Cherry Civic Center. Following the march, the public is invited to the MLK Luncheon sponsored by the Paducah NAACP and Bryant law Firm. The luncheon will be at First Baptist Church of Paducah, and tickets may be purchased at paducahnaacp.com.
