Dec. 10, 2021.
That is a date we all know well. From 8:54 to 11:48 p.m., an EF-4 tornado roared its way from Woodland Hills, Tennessee, to just west of McDaniels, Kentucky, causing destruction in Cayce, Mayfield, Benton and Princeton and many places in between, a path measuring 165 miles.
There were 57 deaths and 515 injuries attributed to that one tornado estimated to have been 2,600 yards (almost 1.5 miles) wide. It was the ninth confirmed tornado in a system that spawned 71 confirmed tornadoes and one of two EF-4 storms.
That is something that no one wants to experience again, but the experience has value in that people can learn from it and share it with others to learn from.
Trent Okerson and Noah Bergren, meteorologists at WPSD Local 6, were invited to speak at the 2022 National Weather Association’s annual meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 21 to share their experiences in covering such a devastating storm with their colleagues from across the nation.
The local meteorologists spoke at the broadcast meteorology workshop. Okerson is in his 15th year at WPSD, while Bergren is starting his fifth year at the station and his 16th year of professional forecasting.
Okerson, the station’s chief meteorologist, said that being invited to speak at a national meeting was humbling.
“It’s a huge honor,” he said. “Back in the spring, (the National Weather Association) puts out a call for abstracts, and if you feel like you have something valuable to present, you submit a summary of what you want to present, and they have a committee who chooses who gets to come and speak.”
Okerson said something that also helps storms to have more survivors is having a plan, a backup plan and a weather radio.
“One thing I spoke on was that you need to have a family severe weather plan,” he said. “Know where you’re going to go and what you’re going to do in the event that there is a tornado. People did those things, and because they knew what to do, they lived through it.”
Bergren said following the directions that have been given during tornado warnings pays off.
“(I was most proud) that people listened,” he said. “I’m proud of the fact that everybody at the station was working together. A lot of times, for run-of-the-mill tornado warnings, a decent number of people don’t do any action. ‘It’s not going to happen.’ ‘It never hits me.’ ‘I don’t need to do anything. I’m invincible. I’m going to go outside and watch it.’ Nobody did that this time. Everybody listened and did what we told them to do for those three hours.”
Meteorologists often get to know the people who tune in, and Okerson said his tornado experience was no different.
“On Dec. 9, I had a school visit pre-planned with sixth-graders from Central Elementary in Mayfield,” he said. “I did my usual school presentation for them. Knowing that we had a pretty good setup for severe weather the next day, I spent a few extra minutes talking with them about severe weather safety and what to do.
“While I’m on-air (the next night) and I see this catastrophic tornado that’s barreling right toward Mayfield, all I could think about that night is ‘What’s going to happen to those kids? Two weeks before Christmas, this monster tornado is coming at them. Did they listen to me the day before? Are they going to be OK?’ That was the moment during my coverage that night when I had a hard time maintaining my composure and kind of pulling it together because — obviously, I was thinking about everyone in the path — but I was thinking especially about those kids.”
Bergren was also very moved by the power of the tornado and seeing the destruction afterward.
“It’s still very hard to talk about this,” he said. “I was there in Mayfield the day after — I didn’t sleep that night. I met a woman who lost her house — just flat to the ground. She pointed out where she was with a helmet on. If she had not put a bike helmet on, she cried on my shoulder and said she probably would have been in a coma or dead.
“The roof collapsed on her in her bathroom. If she was not in a bathtub with her helmet on like we told her — I spent five minutes in the middle of that coverage going to people: ‘Get a helmet, get a motorcycle or a bike helmet. I’m not kidding. If you’ve got a helmet in the garage, go get it and put it on. That was very sobering to hear people say that saved their life.”
Okerson went back to the school the next week during a time he was on the “Today” show with Al Roker.
“When I walked in that same room, the cafeteria at the school, you would not believe how much they already had in supplies and donations,” he said. “It was from one end of the room to the next. So, I got to brag on the response in our area to the tornado. We came together. People in this part of the country are there for each other. We love each other. It’s a tight-knit community, and I was able to show that picture that day and explain the story. A lot of people were touched by that.”
Okerson said that he and Bergren got valuable feedback from other meteorologists who also covered tornadoes.
“It was good for someone to essentially validate the work that we did,” Okerson said. “It was good to get feedback from people who have been in this situation.
“Also, from a broadcaster’s perspective, it was good to talk to people who have gone through this as well. Going through a night like that is tough on us as well — going through it emotionally and mentally. Noah, Kaylee (Bowers) and I, we struggle with ‘Could I have done better? Could I have done more?’ ”
Okerson said that the warnings that he and the WPSD weather team were able to put out in advance of the storms — including information provided in the days before the tornadoes — was a team effort that went beyond the studio.
“That night, one of the things that Noah and I spoke about (at the annual meeting) and Christine (Wielgos) and Steve (Eddy) from the National Weather Service (in Paducah) spoke out on (Aug. 23) is that (this storm event) really highlighted how the weather enterprise as a whole works well together,” Okerson said.
“It wasn’t just the efforts of Noah and I. It was the National Weather Service, the broadcast media, the emergency managers, storm spotters — everybody working in unison to put out the best information that we could in a timely manner and a way that was factual without hyperbole. That worked well to get people’s attention and to provide plenty of advance warning and lead time.”
Okerson said that for he and Bergren to be invited to speak to an organization of meteorologists from across the nation means a lot to them and WPSDLocal6.
“I definitely think it puts us on the map,” he said. “We’re not one to toot our own horn or call attention to ourselves, but it was a good experience to be able to show other people what we are capable of. I would put our technology and our weather department up against anyone else in the country.
“We have the tools to do the job that people demand from us and expect from us. It was a real honor to be invited and for the other folks who come from bigger markets to come over and say, ‘Wow, you did a really good job. The graphics look great and the presentation was great.’ It reflects well on our department.”
