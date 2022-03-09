First Kentucky Bank and FNB Bank are partnering on a special loan program for businesses affected by the Dec. 10 tornado called DREAM Together.
"DREAM" stands for Downtown Revitalization & Economic Advancement for Mayfield. The program looks to provide incentives and low interest loans for businesses that want to rebuild and reinvest in downtown Mayfield, according to a news release. The banks said the collective goal of FKB and FNB is to stimulate economic development and put jobs back into one of the hardest hit areas in the community.
An introductory meeting will be held on March 22 at the WKRECC Community Room for interested businesses. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m., and a light breakfast will be served. The presentation will immediately follow at 8 a.m.
The deadline to register to attend the presentation is March 18. People interested in attending should RSVP to either events@growwithfnb.com or marketing@firstkentucky.com.
