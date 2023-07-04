KENTUCKY LAKE — It’s easy to get overheated even out by the water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 702 heat-related deaths every year. One of the top causes is heat exhaustion.
Safety needs to be a top priority when out on Kentucky Lake — especially in this extreme heat. That’s why Moors Marina says it pays close attention to boaters, but also its employees.
“Everyone wants to have fun on the lake, but we have to make sure we put safety first out there,” owner Misty Grebner said.
For Moors, holiday weekends attract big crowds.
“This is our second fourth of July season and I think it’s going to be the busiest we seen yet,” Grebner said.
Grebner has been a co-owner of the marina for the past two years. She said, in heat like this, boating is fun if you take the proper precautions.
“Boating directly in the sun is completely different than being on land,” she said.
Hydrating should be boaters’ top priority.
“Make sure that your cooler is stocked with water. You know a lot of people prefer to have alcohol or beer when on the lake, but in this heat, it’s really more important to drink water,” she said.
Moors employees are not only in charge of making sure boaters stay cool and hydrated — they need to do that themselves.
“Obviously, the first thing is keep ourselves safe,” manager Hailey Thompson said.
Thompson said employees do this by looking out for each other.
“They use cooling towels. I also keep a water bucket — that we keep ice and water in at all times. That way, it’s there for their use at all times and each of them have water bottles everywhere,” she said.
Both Grebner and Thompson agree at the end of the day that it’s all about having a fun and safe time. People are also urged to remember to have things on hand like wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved swim gear to avoid sunburns.
While you’re out on the lake, people should also keep their phones nearby so they can get weather alerts.
