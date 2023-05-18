A Paducah man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in federal prison on methamphetamine distribution and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division, Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr., Hopkinsville Police Chief Jason Newby, McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman, and Lyon County Sheriff Brent White made the announcement.
The DOJ news release said that, according to court documents, 31-year-old Trevion Clary was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, on two counts of possessing with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, one count of possessing with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a methamphetamine mixture and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
There is no parole in the federal system, according to the news release.
“I commend the work of our federal and state partners in this case as well as the collaborative effort of KSP, the Hopkinsville Police Department, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office,” Bennett said in the news release. “Western Kentucky state and local law enforcement professionals are force multipliers and key to our ability to effectively enforce federal law. Real law enforcement collaboration results in safer communities for the citizens of the Western District.”
The news release also said the case was investigated by the ATF Paducah Satellite Office, the DEA Paducah Post of Duty Office, state police, Hopkinsville police, and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case. The news release said the case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.
