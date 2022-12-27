A Paducah man was arrested on a murder charge Sunday night, Dec. 25 following an altercation and shooting, according to the Paducah Police Department.
According to a Monday news release, John Sommerfield, 43, was charged with murder in the death of Bobby Tabor, 50, of Paducah, after officers responded around 6:46 p.m. Sunday to a report of someone shot at an office building in the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. When officers arrived, it was clear there had been a fight and both men were injured, police said.
The news release said both men had been drinking, as had two teenagers at the scene.
Police said Tabor was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where he died a short time later. Sommerfield was initially taken to the police department for questions, but he, also, was taken to Baptist Health for treatment of injuries from the fight.
Police said Sommerfield was also charged with two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor. Police allege he provided alcohol to two teenagers who were present. Sommerfield was taken to the McCracken County Jail for booking.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday (today) at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Information may also be provided by accessing the online tip form through paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
