A Paducah man was arrested on a murder charge Sunday night, Dec. 25 following an altercation and shooting, according to the Paducah Police Department.

According to a Monday news release, John Sommerfield, 43, was charged with murder in the death of Bobby Tabor, 50, of Paducah, after officers responded around 6:46 p.m. Sunday to a report of someone shot at an office building in the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. When officers arrived, it was clear there had been a fight and both men were injured, police said.

