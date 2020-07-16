Demonstrations over police brutality and racism around the country have motivated one local man to organize a supply drive on behalf of Louisville protestors.
Daniel Duncan, a 27-year-old Metropolis native and Paducah resident, has thrown himself into community action over the past couple of months by volunteering and handing out free food, water and first aid supplies at demonstrations in Louisville and Atlanta.
“I felt it was kind of coincidence that I was granted all of this time and something that I care deeply about is happening and I’ve been able to pitch in,” Duncan said.
The drive will take place today at Etcetera Coffeehouse in Lower Town Paducah, starting at 11 a.m. and running through the afternoon. Duncan is seeking donations of water, nonperishable snacks and first aid supplies. Any questions regarding the supply drive can be sent to Duncan via social media.
The donations will be taken to Louisville by Marissa Kizer — a Memphis, Tennessee, organizer and an associate of Duncan’s — and given to demonstrators there to ensure they can continue their efforts as they have been doing for nearly 50 straight days over the killing of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police in March.
“It’s more just things to sustain being outside all day in the heat and things to make sure people are being completely aware of COVID-19,” the drive organizer explained. “More than anything political, this is me saying I believe in what you guys are doing, but COVID-19 is still out here … and everyone needs to be safe while doing these things.”
Duncan is passionate about equipping people in Louisville with what they need to get through the day and have their voices heard.
“They’ve been there and have not left since the Breonna Taylor incident and they’ve gone through a lot. They’ve seen and been through a lot as they’ve been calling for justice,” Duncan said. “It’s just people helping people … I’m just me out here trying to help.”
When Duncan initially announced his intention to host the independently organized supply drive, it was met with social media pushback as people misidentified it as a rally or protest — both things that Duncan insists it’s not.
“People want to make it confrontational so then they can bring out their own agendas and argue with people that aren’t even going to be there really,” he said. “This is simply a supply drive for what has happened to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, because there are still very good people out on the ground protesting what happened.”
This caused him to change the location to the coffeehouse, which he has a personal tie with through longtime friend Levi McDuffee. When asked why Etcetera Coffeehouse would be welcoming in Duncan’s drive, partial owner McDuffee pointed to the shop’s manifesto.
“As a committed part of the community and world we live in, we have the responsibility to … provide a cost-free meeting space for any organization wishing to positively impact our community.”
Duncan is hopeful that actions like his will push others to take similar steps and that as many people as possible lend their time to the cause.
“I’m not narcissistic enough to believe that I’m the only person that feels the way that I feel,” he said. “I know if I want to help, someone else out there probably wants to help, too.
“Sometimes all anybody needs is one person to say they’re going to do something, and they’ll step up and do it, too.”
