A local man already facing charges involving a minor was additionally charged with possessing child pornography Friday, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Police say Gary Wiley, 46, was charged with possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor following a search of his cell phone related to his arrest Tuesday on charges of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Tuesday arrest came after a 17-year-old acquaintance of Wiley’s told police he had blocked her from leaving his home, hugged her and kissed the top of her head, forced her to drink alcohol and forced suspected methamphetamine into her mouth. The girl said Wiley let her go only after she promised to return.
While conducting a digital forensic examination of Wiley’s cell phone, detectives found a photograph of a juvenile female engaging in a sex act with an older male, leading to the additional charge Friday, according to reports.
Wiley is being held in the McCracken County Jail.
