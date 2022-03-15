The suspect in the shooting death of Christopher Hill has been found and charged by Paducah police.
Clayton Hicks, 22, of Morgan Lane, was named as the suspect about 10 p.m. Friday, the day after Hicks was shot.
Officers were dispatched just after 9:20 p.m. Thursday after several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lone Oak Villas at 710 Lone Oak Road.
Officers began investigating and learned that Hill had been shot during an altercation in the parking lot. Hill was taken by private vehicle to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Hill, 27, was a resident of Clark Street.
Hicks was charged in a warrant with murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was brought to the McCracken County Jail and is being held on a $1 million cash bond.
Detectives still are investigating and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 270-444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and a tip to 847411 (TIP-411) or by downloading the “WKY Crime Stoppers” app from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
