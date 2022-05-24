A man is in Paducah Police custody after the report of a stabbing on Friday night.
Brian Ross, 49, of Paducah, is charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence, according to police reports.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Eulah Street and found the victim of a stab wound to the chest. After investigation, they reported the victim walked there from Thurman Street, where the stabbing occurred.
Afterward, police located Ross at an apartment on Wall Street, where he admitted to stabbing the victim and throwing the knife away, reports indicate.
Officers booked Ross into McCracken County Regional Jail; the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.
