A Lone Oak man is facing multiple charges after attempting to flee a deputy who observed him speeding on Old US Highway 45 on Saturday, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
According to sheriff’s reports, Johnny Day, 46, was arrested after attempting to flee on several roads in southern McCracken and Graves counties. His vehicle ultimately began to catch after driving down a dirt road and then back onto paved roads, according to the sheriff’s department.
