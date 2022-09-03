Local Licks Music Festival is returning to Paducah next weekend for the second year to help raise funds for the Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah. Paducah Beer Werks, at 301 North Fourth St. in Paducah, is hosting the family friendly Local Licks Festival on Sept. 10 from noon to 11 p.m.
The festival, which is free to the public with the help of several sponsors, will feature six music acts over the course of the day, including headliner Nappy Roots, a southern hip hop band founded at Western Kentucky University in 1995. Homegrown musicians from Paducah and the surrounding region will also be spotlighted at the music festival throughout the day, including Groove Lane, A Different Sound, Soul Dog, Jaelon Harris and Broken Record.
While the festival is free to the public, attendees are encouraged to donate what they can to the Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club, which serves hundreds of local students and provides a safe space for students to learn, grow their leadership skills, work on their homework, make connections with trusted adults and pursue their passions, Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club Board Member Nathan Brown said.
In addition to all-day live music spanning several different genres, Local Licks will also have a Family Fun Zone with inflatables and other kid-friendly activities. Brown said there will also be several food trucks for attendees to purchase from in addition to the menu options at Paducah Beer Werks.
Brown, who is also on the Local Licks planning committee, said presenting an environment for the whole family, young and old, to enjoy is one of the key goals for the Local Lick Music Festival.
“So many things are cost-prohibitive for families, especially during these tough times. We want to have a fun, safe, free event that is for everyone,” Brown said.
Brown said this year’s headliner, Nappy Roots, is especially connected to the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation, which also aligns with much of the band’s charitable work.
Skinny DeVille, rapper and member of Nappy Roots, said the band loves Paducah, adding the people in Paducah have always been great and welcoming to the band. DeVille added the members of Nappy Roots are all family men who believe in working to better their communities, especially through donations, funding free haircuts for kids heading back to school and giving back to mentorship programs.
“The Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club is an amazing organization. The team at Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah share the vision of service to our younger generation to give them opportunities that each child deserves. We’re proud to be partnering with them for the Local Licks Festival, “ DeVille said, in a written statement to The Sun.
“We are so proud to bring Nappy Roots to Paducah for this music festival,” Brown added. “They are superstars on and off the stage. They do so much good for so many people. We’re honored they are so willing to help our club. Along with all of the other wonderful bands in the lineup, everyone is sure to enjoy this show.”
Brown also hopes the festival serves as a way for people to see the work Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club does in the community, especially for underserved populations. Brown said donations would help fund the club’s overhead costs, including utility bills for its main building, provide technology for children to learn, provide meals and food services to the kids, maintain musical instruments for children to learn how to play music, provide transportation services and funding some field trips, in addition to providing other activities for kids and teenagers of all school ages.
Donations also help fund scholarships for families who need financial assistance to be members of the club.
“You can give a nickel or $1,000, it makes no difference to us. We just want everyone to come and enjoy it, and learn a little bit more about the club and see the impact we’re having in the community,” Brown said.
More information about the Local Licks Music Festival is available at locallickspaducah.com. Information about the Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club is available at ocbg.club.
