Nappy Roots Press Photo

Nappy Roots, a well-renowned southern hip hop group which started at Western Kentucky University in 1995, will headline the Local Licks Music Festival at Paducah Beer Werks in Paducah Sept. 10.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NAPPY ROOTS

Local Licks Music Festival is returning to Paducah next weekend for the second year to help raise funds for the Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah. Paducah Beer Werks, at 301 North Fourth St. in Paducah, is hosting the family friendly Local Licks Festival on Sept. 10 from noon to 11 p.m.

The festival, which is free to the public with the help of several sponsors, will feature six music acts over the course of the day, including headliner Nappy Roots, a southern hip hop band founded at Western Kentucky University in 1995. Homegrown musicians from Paducah and the surrounding region will also be spotlighted at the music festival throughout the day, including Groove Lane, A Different Sound, Soul Dog, Jaelon Harris and Broken Record.

