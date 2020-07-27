The McCracken County Public Library gained some national attention earlier this week by getting a mention in a Washington Post letter to the editor advocating for libraries across the country to receive pandemic relief.
Penned by American Library Association president Julius C. Jefferson Jr., the letter argued that COVID-19 has more people seeking out public services — including libraries — than ever.
“Since March, libraries across the nation, from grand structures to strip-mall spaces, have leaned into services needed by more Americans than ever,” Jefferson wrote in the Thursday letter.
“Since the pandemic took hold, the Miami-Dade Public Library System has distributed more than 116,000 unemployment applications curbside to residents, with nearly 29,000 completed forms returned to library book drops to be sent for direct processing.”
The brief letter made specific reference to McCracken County Public Library and its increased demand on many service fronts.
“The McCracken County Public Library in Kentucky has more than doubled the number of library card applications, the majority of which were students referred by local school districts for access to e-books required for remote learning,” he said.
With new expenses like personal protective equipment for employees and patrons, plexiglass screens for service counters, additional hotspots and the funds needed for expanded digital collections, McCracken Library Director Susan Baier is adamant that aid is needed for institutions like hers that provide valuable resources for people of all ages, backgrounds and income levels.
“COVID 19 has brought the significant learning and technology gap in our country to the forefront, and it’s an issue for adults as much as children. Remote work and remote learning aren’t going away,” Baier told The Sun. “Many libraries were already lending hotspots and laptops, but additional resources are going to be needed to continue this work and meet this need and bridge this learning gap.”
Baier also spoke of the need for patrons to have access to librarians and the expertise they have to offer.
“Our closure has brought more users to our digital resources than ever before, and many have reached out to our library to get guidance on how to navigate this new world to them,” she said. “One of our librarians stayed on the phone with an 80-year-old woman for almost an hour, talking her through the process of downloading a library book to her iPad.”
A Facebook status from Baier expressed gratitude for Jefferson’s recognition of her system’s work on a national level.
“It was an honor for McCracken County Public Library to be mentioned in this letter written by the President of the American Library Association and published in the Washington Post,” Baier said. “I, along with other Kentucky librarians, had a call earlier this week with Senator McConnell’s office to advocate for pandemic relief for libraries so we can continue to bridge the education and technology gap deepened by COVID-19.”
For information about what services are available from the McCracken County Public Library, visit www.mclib.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.