Diversity and policing were two primary topics for local leaders and political candidates who gathered Friday for an event called “Conversations” in downtown Paducah.
Project Speak Life, a local nonprofit, hosted Paducah mayoral candidates, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch leadership and representatives from local alumni chapters of African-American sororities and fraternities, to have a dialogue at Yeiser Art Center about various community issues.
The forum went more than an hour and was streamed through Facebook with WPSD Local 6 journalist Shamarria Morrison as moderator. It came in the midst of protests and demonstrations nationwide, statewide and locally against police brutality and racism, after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
“Tonight, we are gathered here because it is so important for us in this day and time to unite,” said Dorothea Davis, Project Speak Life founder and executive director.
A lot of discussion involved the Paducah Police Department, such as officer training, profiling, diversity, recruitment efforts and a community task force. At one point, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch Second Vice President Corbin Snardon said he thinks what helps fight racial profiling is when police officers live in the community and have established relationships.
Early in the forum, city commissioner and mayoral candidate Richard Abraham cited statistics from the department’s 2019 annual report, encouraging people to look at the report. He said it responded to about 50,000 calls in 2019.
“Out of that 50,000 calls, almost 3,000 of those calls was our police officers engaged in some type of resistance,” he said. “Out of that … only 49 of those resulted in physical contact beyond handcuffs.”
Abraham said he can’t speak for other departments, but he believes Paducah’s department does a good job of understanding that, “I’m a police officer. I do have a job to do. Sometimes I have to arrest people, but how I go about that speaks not only for me, but for my other brothers in blue.”
“Holding those guys accountable is our job as elected officials,” he said. “Train, train, train. You can’t get enough of that.”
Mayor Brandi Harless also shared information about the department, such as officers going through de-escalation training, and the Cultural Leadership Academy that was launched several years ago in partnership with Murray State University.
“I do think this is a program that we can learn from, but also grow on,” she said. “ ... Some of these incidents that might happen and, that cultural academy, this is where we could talk about those and have those conversations. Every year, a group of officers is sent through this cultural academy through Murray State University.”
Regarding diversity, Harless said there’s not enough on the police force and she detailed city efforts to help address that. It has three people of color sworn in, one Hispanic person, four women and one who’s about to be sworn-in, Harless said. The remaining officers are white men.
Kenneth Hurt, one of the forum panelists, provided online estimates for Paducah’s demographics, noting it’s more than 72% white and more than 23% black. He said the department’s police force should have 14-16 black officers “based on population.”
“Conversations” also touched on topics like the importance of mentoring young people, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the black community.
Near the forum’s end, Morrison had mayoral candidates talk about plans to improve diversity throughout city government and their definition of diversity inclusion.
In his remarks, write-in mayoral candidate Dujuan Thomas spoke in favor of including diversity in city leadership roles and wants to involve youth in city government. Mayoral candidate and businessman George Bray said his definition includes people of all races and sexual orientation.
“I think that my goal as mayor would be to ensure that as we chose people for jobs and we chose people for promotions that their diversity is not an issue,” Bray said. “We are looking for the best person for a job at all times.”
“At the same time,” Bray said to make sure it does have diversity inclusion and that it encourages people of all races and sexual orientation to look for jobs and get opportunities working for the city.
The “Conversations” forum can be watched on Facebook through Project Speak Life’s page, @ProjectSpeakLife365.
