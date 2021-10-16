Paducah Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new, locally owned internet service provider to its ranks on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chamber of Commerce Center.
Quad State Internet started business in March of 2021. Preston Ursini, director of network operations, said Quad State Internet started when employees from three companies in Paducah, The Fire Horn, Weather Talk, and Instruction Inc., needed better internet service and decided to create their own. At the moment, the company is focusing on providing services to businesses, home offices and remote workers.
Speaking to a group of chamber members and employees of Quad State Internet, Brandon Moss, director of Business Development for Quad State Internet, said the company is also taking measures to help build Paducah’s IT infrastructure, which he said will even help people who are not Quad State Internet customers.
One of those measures is sponsoring the Paducah Internet Exchange (Paducah IX), which Moss said is a nonprofit venture. According to Paducah IX’s website, this exchange point allows operators of nearby networks to exchange traffic directly instead of having to route traffic through the internet, which can sometimes route data to out of state cities. The next closest IX point is in St. Louis, and Paducah IX is one of only two IX points in Kentucky.
“We don’t have to bounce [internet traffic] up to Chicago or Nashville or any place like that. It makes speeds a lot quicker, and it gives a lot more reliability,” Moss said.
Quad State Internet is also upgrading the company’s data center, where network equipment is housed, from a Tier 3 to a Tier 4 Data Center. Moss said this upgrade would be a draw for larger tech companies.
“What this means is larger businesses and larger companies are going to have a lot more faith and trust in our community and our IT infrastructure,” Moss said.
Moss said Quad State Internet is the first internet service provider to offer fiber optic internet services to residential customers. In Friday’s presentation, Moss said the company was offering residential rates starting at $35 per month.
The company is offering a discount to remote workers who relocate to Paducah as part of the city’s Remote Workers Incentive Program. Ursini said the city allots $75 a month for remote workers as part of the incentive program, which those workers can use to pay for fiber services if they choose.
Quad State Internet also set goals to improve IT infrastructure in underserved parts of town, such as the Southside neighborhood. Moss said he envisions Quad State Internet serving the entire community, not just well-off areas. He said the company has been in discussion with the city about proposing a plan to start this project. Ursini added that by adding infrastructure to handle fiber internet services, property values in the Southside neighborhood could increase.
Moss said the company is looking to create 20 to 25 jobs in Paducah in the next year.
