As both hospitals approach capacity limits amid COVID case surges in the area, Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes urge the community to practice COVID-19 protocols. These protocols include avoiding large gatherings, wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing your hands frequently.
The hospitals also urge unvaccinated people to start their vaccination course as soon as possible, according to a joint news release from the hospitals. Dr. Jenny Franke, Mercy Health-Kentucky chief clinical officer, said the “vast majority” of COVID positive individuals that needed hospitalization or individuals that are dying from COVID related illnesses are unvaccinated.
As of Friday, Mercy Health-Lourdes had 41 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, approaching its high of 43 positive patients.
“We are rapidly approaching critical care capacity and we need our community’s help to stop the spread so we can continue caring for all the patients who come to us,” Franke said, in the news release.
“Baptist Health Paducah is reaching a significant stage in its fight against COVID-19. Testing, numbers of people diagnosed with COVID-19, and hospitalizations are at all-time highs,” Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah chief medical officer, said.
Bed capacity at Baptist Health Paducah, especially ICU bed capacity, has almost reached its limit, Housman added
“Hospitals across the state and nation are strained, but we are diligently working every day to be able to provide care to our community. Please support our doctors, nurses and the entire medical community, in the coming weeks,” Housman said.
Franke said Mercy Health-Lourdes is seeing a trend of younger and healthier individuals who are in the hospital battling COVID-19.
