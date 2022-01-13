The recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Kentucky has stretched hospital staff thin, and area hospitals have implemented policies to help keep more health care providers working.
Nanette Bentley, Mercy Health’s public relations director, said employees who test positive for COVID-19 who feel well enough to do their jobs now have the option to return to work.
“Given the current volume in our communities and the severe strain on our staff and facilities, we have updated our employee return-to-work guidelines for COVID-19 positive employees who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. If those employees feel well enough to fulfill their role, they can now return to work as soon as they choose to do so,” Bentley said.
Bentley said the guidelines are “optional for those who are comfortable returning to work and feel they can perform their work duties.”
“This is an individual choice for our employees. If an employee is symptomatic and feels they cannot work, they should call off and remain home until they feel well enough to return to work,” Bentley said.
Mercy Health has also updated its Personal Protective Equipment policy to support the new return-to-work guidelines, Bentley said.
The CDC released updated guidelines in December for health care facilities that are expecting or experiencing staffing shortages as a result of COVID-19. Included in this are guidelines for a crisis capacity strategy, meant for health care facilities that have staffing shortages.
Under this strategy, the CDC only recommends allowing health care workers with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID to come to work as a “last resort,” according to the CDC’s website. The CDC recommends COVID-positive health care providers be restricted from working with moderate to severely immunocompromised patients. CDC also recommends providers perform job duties where they do not need to interact with others or to interact with COVID-positive patients or patients who are suspected of having COVID-19.
Mercy Health is seeing some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, Bentley said. She added that Mercy Health enacted crisis standards of care last Friday in response to the strain the number of COVID cases is placing on hospitals and staff.
Staff at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah are now permitted to work if they have been exposed to COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, representatives for the hospitals confirmed to The Sun on Wednesday.
At Baptist Health Paducah, spokeswoman Amanda King said employees monitor for COVID symptoms and are tested if symptoms appear.
“Due to the current state of critical staffing throughout Baptist Health, exposed, asymptomatic individuals will monitor symptoms and continue working. If a health care worker is COVID positive, they may return in 7 days with a negative COVID test or 10 days without a test,” King said.
Baptist Health Paducah’s guidelines for COVID-positive workers align with the CDC’s conventional guidance for health care facilities to manage personnel with COVID infections. The conventional guidelines are the general recommendations from the CDC for health care facilities until facilities anticipate or experience a staffing shortage.
Baptist Health Paducah requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless a person is granted a religious or medical exemption. The policy was announced in August, and employees had through the end of October to get fully vaccinated if they were not already. Mercy Health has “proceeded with plans” to meet the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid guidelines for health care workers to be fully vaccinated in line with CMS requirements, Bentley said.
Both local hospitals also have visitor policies in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Some of the departments at both Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital have restrictions on how many visitors are allowed, and visitors at both hospitals are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the building. Visitor policies for the hospitals are available at Baptist Health Paducah’s website and at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s website.
