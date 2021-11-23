Downtown Paducah businesses are gearing up for the holiday season, and there will be some festivities this Saturday for those who want to shop small this holiday season. Since 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been recognized as Small Business Saturday, a way for people to support small local businesses and find some holiday deals from local vendors.
Paducah has more than 65 local stores and restaurants, including 13 that opened for business this year. Shoppers and families who come to downtown Paducah on Saturday will also have opportunities to get into the holiday spirit with some activities the city has lined up.
Dickens of a Christmas
Char Diesel, owner of John’s PASS Carriage Service, said there is nothing that embodies the spirit of Christmas quite like Charles Dickens and his story, “A Christmas Carol.”
After the event was partially rained out in 2019 and not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Diesel is excited to work with local groups and businesses to bring Dickens of a Christmas back to Paducah and share her love of the Victorian-era tale and Christmas with the community.
The event will include free horse carriage rides around downtown, sponsored by Independence Bank, Maju Tree Farms and Davis Drugs. Diesel partnered with the city of Paducah to bring Santa on Diesel’s horse-drawn sleigh for children and families to meet and get photos with down by the gazebo on the corner of Broadway and Second Street.
Children and families will also get a chance to see Santa on his sleigh and get photos with him at the gazebo on the corner of Broadway and Second Street, which is sponsored by the city. Families can also do meet-and-greets on Cinderella’s Carriage with Disney characters from the film “Frozen.” There will also be Christmas carolers dressed in Victorian attire singing holiday tunes, and Diesel said Dr. Seuss’s Grinch and Cindy-Lou will make appearances around downtown and at a couple of stores.
“I have been traveling for over 25 years doing Christmas events. I specialize in Victorian Christmas. When I came to Paducah, they did not have a Christmas event,” Diesel said.
Diesel said she spoke with then-Paducah Main Street director Melinda Winchester in 2014 about what she saw other cities do for Christmas, and shared her enthusiasm for Christmas with Winchester.
“And I told her, ‘we have to have a Christmas event here in this city.’ And that’s when we put together a Dickens of a Christmas,” Diesel said.
Diesel said Doe’s Eat Place, Over/Under Sports Bar and Broussard’s Cajun Cuisine would be providing lunch for the volunteers that will be working with the Dickens of a Christmas program.
No place like
local for the holidays
To coincide with holiday deals and discounts at multiple downtown stores and restaurants, Paducah Main Street and some other local businesses are also hosting events on Saturday to get people shopping downtown. These events are in addition to the Dickens-themed events happening at the Carriage Corner.
Yeiser Art Center will be giving out free s’mores for those who want a sweet treat while taking a break from shopping. There will also be live music for shoppers to listen to as they walk around.
The Jolly Trolley will provide free transportation for shoppers and families.
For parents who want a less stressful downtown shopping trip, River Discovery Center is hosting a children’s camp for kids ages 5 years and older from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Children will make crafts, have lunch and play games at the discovery center while parents and guardians are free to go shopping downtown.
Spots at the camp are $30 per child for non-members, and $20 per child for River Discovery Center members who are at the crew level or higher. Reservations must be made by Friday, and can be made on River Discovery Center’s website or by phone.
