A locally founded health startup is starting to make waves on a national level, recently garnering a spot in a Forbes article running down a list of women-led companies “driving the future of healthtech and femtech.”
PreventScripts — founded by Paducah natives Brandi Harless, Jay Campbell and Dr. Natalie Hodge — is aiming to help primary care providers bring in more revenue by implementing primary prevention practices to drive down diseases like obesity, diabetes and hypertension.
Harless, PreventScripts’ CEO, was pleasantly surprised by their venture’s inclusion.
“We were actually shocked. We had no idea that it was coming,” the former Paducah mayor told The Sun. “When you look at that list of women who are doing remarkable things it’s very humbling. We’ve been working on this company for a long time so it’s nice to see some momentum starting.
“At the end of the day our goal is to help as many patients as possible prevent diseases that we all know how to prevent but are sometimes difficult to prevent.”
Hodge, too, was overjoyed about the company getting this kind of positive exposure.
“We’re just thrilled. We were certainly a little surprised,” she said. “We just really are ready to make some serious changes for patients and help doctors in primary care rapidly accelerate the prevention services they are able to provide their patients.”
PreventScripts has come a long way since incorporating in 2014, spending a few years in the customer discovery phase before nailing down a business plan in 2018 and piloting their product in 2019. The past year has been spent refining what Harless — who holds a master’s degree in public health and has served as the director of a free health clinic in western Kentucky and as the innovation director at an entrepreneurial development organization — called “a digital service line” for primary care providers with the expectation of going to market this August.
“We help primary care providers bring in more revenue by implementing primary prevention practices,” Harless added. “We help them identify patients who are motivated who are at risk for disease and who don’t want to have diagnoses of chronic illness like diabetes, hypertension and things like that.”
Their services will extended into actual intervention and working with patients to make a difference in their health by doing things like drinking more water, eating better and exercising.
Hodge, the startup’s chief medical officer, worked for 20 years as a pediatrician and she’s eager to see PreventScripts turn into “a true behavior change platform.”
The time between doctor’s visits is a physician’s blind spot and, Hodge noted, it’s often when more serious or chronic illnesses can take root. PreventScripts wants to change that.
“Our vision is to give providers this seamless technology that integrates with their daily workflow to help them identify these patients that are at-risk, to go a little deeper and assess their motivation and then to some extent motivate behavior change within that population with customized interventions,” Hodge said.
As reported by Forbes contributor Allison Kapin, only 2% of funding goes to women-led startups and that global investment funding for women-led startups overall dropped by 30% between 2019 and 2020. A potential reason for this discrepancy, Kapin postulates, is that 95% of venture capital partners are men.
The list highlighted 51 other female-led health companies from around the world and it was an enlightening read for Harless.
“It pointed out the discrepancy between female-led companies and the funding that they’re able to access and, so far this year, we have found great investors both male and female that want to invest in us and see the potential,” she said. “That is very encouraging to me, and I hope that trend continues as we move forward, but when you look at the statistics shared in that article it’s daunting.”
Overall, with just over a month before PreventScripts goes to market, Harless is feeling encouraged by their results so far.
“We feel like our time has come.” she said. “We’ve committed to accomplishing this and so it feels really nice to be kind of on the brink of getting to what we’ve been working towards.
“It’s exciting and I’m really looking forward to seeing where we go in the next 12 months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.