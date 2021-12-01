Local groups provide HIV education on World AIDS Day

Local outreach groups are spending Wednesday spreading awareness about HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, and AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and remembering those who have died from AIDS-related complications.
World AIDS Day, held annually on Dec. 1, is a global health day meant for people to show support in the fight against HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.
AIDS is a condition caused by an HIV infection. The HIV virus destroys certain white blood cells, and over time weakens a person’s immune system. If an HIV infection is left untreated, it can eventually lead to a person developing AIDS.
That’s not to say a person who is HIV-positive cannot live a normal life. Venishia McGregor, a health education coordinator worker and senior team lead with the Kentucky Finding Cases Project, said people who are diagnosed as HIV-positive in early stages and take antiretroviral medication can live long lives.
Kentucky Finding Cases Project is a pilot program funded by the University of Kentucky that works to identify new cases of HIV and Hepatitis C in Kentucky. In addition to providing free testing opportunities for Kentucky residents, the project also works on educating people about how HIV and Hepatitis C spread.
For McGregor, an important aspect of the group’s mission is outreach and providing information to the community. She will speak with people at testing drives, at drug court and in rehabilitation centers about the importance of getting tested.
“It’s about getting that knowledge out and getting educated,” McGregor said.
McGregor said members of certain minority groups show a higher risk for HIV. Those groups include men who have sex with men, Black people and Latinos. McGregor said people who use needles to take drugs are also at a higher risk for contracting HIV.
LivWell Community Health Services, formerly Heartland CARES, is a local organization that specializes in outreach, education, testing and some health care services for patients who may have or have been diagnosed with HIV or Hepatitis C. The organization serves more than 400 clients.
AJ Garnett, a prevention manager with LivWell, said many who are HIV-positive might not know they have the virus because it can take up to 15 years before a person shows any symptoms.
“Since they can go 15 years without showing any symptoms, a lot of people have [HIV] for a very long time without having any clue,” Garnett said.
HIV is spread through contact with certain bodily fluids, including blood and semen, Garnett said. He emphasized that HIV cannot be spread through saliva or through someone merely touching another person who has HIV. Garnett said some older people, who may remember when HIV was still a newer recognized virus in the 1980s and 1990s, tend to have incorrect notions about HIV.
“A lot of people are still in that old mindset that, ‘you get [HIV] and you die,’ from the 80s and 90s, and that’s obviously not true anymore,” Garnett said. “The thing is, many people don’t understand how hard it is to transmit.”
A 2016 study by the CDC identified the 220 most vulnerable counties for a potential HIV or Hepatitis C outbreak in the United States. McGregor said 54 of those counties are in Kentucky.
Garnett said nationally, testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted illnesses dropped by about 75% in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he said rates of unprotected sex went up, as well as rates of intravenous drug use, both of which are risk factors for spreading HIV. As a result, Garnett said there has been a “spike” of diagnosed HIV and Hepatitis C cases in the area.
Garnett said there is still a stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS. Ashley Starks, communications manager with LivWell, said some clients will travel from areas like Clarksville, Tennessee, to use LivWell’s services to avoid being stereotyped in their hometown.
McGregor recommends people make HIV testing as part of their annual physical check-up. She recommends people ask their doctors to conduct an HIV test on blood samples if their doctors are conducting blood work. Starks said testing for HIV is not always part of a general wellness checkup.
LivWell gives free, anonymous testing for HIV at its Prevention and Outreach Center in Paducah during business hours Monday through Friday. Testing is done via a finger prick blood test, and results are available in a few minutes. Kentucky Finding Cases Project also partners with local churches and groups to provide free testing. The group’s next testing drive in the area is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mayfield First United Methodiswt Church.
LivWell is hosting a World AIDS Day memorial event Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. at the Texaco Information Center in the Lowertown neighborhood. There will be a memorial walk that will go from the Texaco Information Center to Cafe de Fae, where a guest speaker will talk about their experiences in relation to HIV and AIDS. LivWell and the Kentucky Finding Cases Project are hosting a screening of the 1993 film “Philadelphia” at the Maiden Alley Cinema at 7:15 p.m., where the first 50 people will receive free admission.
