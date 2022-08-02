As families in eastern Kentucky are working with the aftermath of deadly flooding, some western Kentucky groups who have first-hand experience dealing with devastating natural disasters from last year’s tornadoes are lending a hand to those in need by collecting much-needed donations.
As of Monday, at least 35 people have died as a result of the flooding.
Dawn Choate, executive director of the local nonprofit Healing Projects, said the organization has responded to several natural disasters in different states over the last decade, including the December 2021 tornadoes that hit right in the group’s own backyard.
Having experience from responding to multiple disasters on what kind of donations are most needed, Choate said helping the flood survivors in eastern Kentucky is just another way of fulfilling Healing Project’s purpose statement: love your neighbor.
“Once you experience that, it’s just like you can’t turn away. You just can’t. If you can get there at all, if you can do anything at all, you know, you just can’t turn that down and leave somebody stranded who might need help,” Choate said.
One issue Choate said arose after tornadoes impacted thousands of families in western Kentucky was counties and organizations receiving so many donations from around the country that they had no idea what to do with all of them and where to store the donations.
To help curb this situation arising for areas affected by flooding, Healing Projects has a specific list of donations it is requesting from the public that flood survivors have the greatest need for.
Healing Projects is working to establish a permanent storage facility at its Paducah headquarters to have disaster relief supplies on hand and ready to ship out at a moment’s notice in case of a natural disaster in the country, Choate said.
Currently, volunteers are organizing remaining donations for tornado survivors at Healing Projects’ facility to make room for high-demand necessities for flood survivors.
Choate advised for those looking to organize donation drives to either get in contact with community directors and emergency management leaders in affected counties or to work with established disaster relief organizations to make sure those affected by flooding are getting the donations they need the most and are not getting overburdened with items they have no use for.
Healing Projects will be collecting donations for those impacted by flooding in eastern Kentucky today, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at 1347 S. 6th Street in Paducah with a goal of delivering the donations to affected areas over the weekend.
Currently, Healing Projects is asking for donations of cleaning supplies, 5-gallon buckets with lids, work gloves, flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable snacks, totes, small toiletries, gallon Ziploc bags, all sizes of new underwear and socks, adult diapers, rubber boots and gift cards with receipts.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is also hosting a flood relief donation drive Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Some items needed include toiletries, feminine hygiene products, baby diapers and wipes, toilet paper, mops and buckets, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, first aid supplies, Tylenol, ibuprofen, baby formula, pet food, new socks and underwear, and non-perishables.
There are also several organizations accepting monetary donations to help flooding survivors.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by flooding. Tax-deductible Donations can be made online at teamekyfloodrelieffund.ky.gov.
Checks made out to Kentucky State Treasurer with the memo line “Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund” can also be mailed to the Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero St., 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601. So far, over $1.5 million has been donated to this fund.
The Salvation Army of Kentucky and Tennessee is responding to the flood emergency and is accepting donations to help aid disaster relief efforts. Donations can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org or at 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
United Way of Kentucky is collecting tax-deductible monetary donations for disaster relief via its United Way of Kentucky Disaster Fund. Donations can be made at uwky.org.
