For more than 10 years, a McCracken County-based grassroots effort has helped to lower the stray cat population with its trap-neuter-release program.
Co-founder Jim Gatlin said The McGangsters aids at least 30 cats a week, but donations and volunteers are crucial.
“It’s not easy coming to people with your hat in your hand. We’re constantly needing money and food,” said co-founder Kevin Headrick, area development manager of Pittsburgh Paints.
“We spay them, neuter them and supply them with food. We make sure they’ve had all their shots, and we build little homes for them. (Then), we get a thousand calls saying, ‘I’ve got a kitten in my front yard.’ Donations are critical for our existence.”
Gatlin and Headrick said, monthly, efforts require about 100 bags of cat food.
“What we also need is young blood,” said Headrick, 65. Gatlin is 67. “People mean well when they offer to volunteer, but when you really pin them down, they can’t.” He thanked the efforts of some 12 consistent volunteers.
Gatlin and Headrick often rehome cats through adoption events, but a screening process can include paperwork and follow-ups.
“We don’t adopt a kitty to just anyone,” Headrick said, adding he’s grown skeptical of people who want barn cats: “That just tells me they want to dump the cat in a barn. You have to match the family to the animal at least. It’s easier to adopt a child from Russia than get a cat from me. And I tell people if the cat doesn’t work out, I’ll take the cat back.”
“People want to get rid of the feral cats in their backyard and expect us to trap them and dump them somewhere else,” said Gatlin, owner of the Jim Gatlins TV repair shop in Paducah. “If we did, the cat would spend the rest of its life and die trying to get back to its familiar territory.”
“When you’ve fed the same animals for eight years at a location, there’s a bond,” Headrick said. During this summer’s heat wave, several died. “These are particularly susceptible,” he told The Sun, motioning to a litter of three-week-old kittens.
The McGangsters began in the early 2010s, when Headrick and Gatlin began feeding a stray colony near an area McDonald’s restaurant.
“My sister suggested we get a Facebook page,” Gatlin said, explaining they needed a name. “I’d taken a picture of some cats that looked like gangsters, so we named them ‘The McGangsters.’ It’s amazing the community support we’ve gotten. That was over 20 cats 12 years ago, and now there’s only one left. That’s what trap-neuter-release does — it shrinks the colonies.”
Headrick said he grew up in a household that regularly took in strays.
“It’s like being in the mafia: Once you’re in, you’re always in,” he said. “When I went off to college, I thought I was out. Then, I came back from Southeast Missouri State University, found a little kitten behind a dumpster somewhere and fostered it, and it started all over again.
“Generally in life, there’s always room to help out something or someone — in this case, little animals, who, through no fault of their own, have lost their mother or a source of nourishment or safe home. (The ones we save) are the lucky ones, but then, the hard part starts. We can’t take in any more cats, and we’re in desperate need of finding homes. We’re not saving the world, but nobody’s saved more animals in this county than we have.”
Anyone interested in helping can donate through:
• Cash App to $TheMcGangsters.
•Lone Oak Animal Clinic, 125 Augusta Avenue, with mailed checks including “The McGangsters” in the memo.
The organization welcomes local venues’ assistance with indoor adoption events. It’s holding two upcoming adoption events on Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 5525 Hwy. 60; and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McCracken County Youth Soccer Field, 3700 Coleman Road.
