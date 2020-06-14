Areanna Orr had never been to a protest before a few weeks ago, but she has believed the world was primed for a change since high school, when she read about the killing of Trayvon Martin.
“After I read Trayvon’s story I thought, ‘This happened to Emmett Till and it’s happening now,’ ” the 23-year-old Paducahan told The Sun.
Orr, a University of Kentucky grad currently pursuing her graduate degree in public administration at Murray State University, takes the longview on the recent protests over race relations, police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and David McAtee at the hands of law enforcement officers and the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
She sees these inciting events as being in the conversation with other human rights violations throughout history — slavery, the lynching of Till, the murder of Martin and the mass shooting of LGBTQ people at the Pulse nightclub in 2016, among others.
“I want people to be held accountable. If you do something wrong, you should be held to it,” Orr said. “There’s going to be a lot of anger, frustration, tears, misunderstanding, vulnerability and pain.
“There’s going to be a lot of ugly, negative moments (during this) but it’s all needed to be better because, like anything, it’s going to hurt before it gets healed.”
Orr has grown up alongside the Black Lives Matter movement — which started in 2013 — and thinks that a widespread understanding of its message is critical for widespread change to happen in America. First and foremost, she explained, that message is not exclusionary.
“(It’s) not saying that only black lives matter or that white or Mexican or Asian lives don’t matter,” she said. “We want to be able to hold Skittles. We want to be able to have our sons play with toy guns. We want to be able to go out jogging and return.
“It’s just small things like that. We just want to feel safe. It’s that fear that’s instilled in us, and that’s unfair.”
As the protests have moved forward locally, the Paducah Tilghman alumna tried to do her part by making personal donations, serving as a moderator in a social media group dedicated to organizing demonstrations and keeping people informed as best she can.
Events like the May 31 protest — which is estimated to have drawn around 1,000 people to the area of Noble Park — are important to helping generate local change in the graduate student’s eyes.
“It’s definitely bringing awareness to the events, and it’s educating people while applying pressure on a lot of people to say something and come out with their personal thoughts,” said Orr, who was leading chants that day in the park. “That’s good because people are being pressured to be themselves and not hiding their true feelings.”
More important, she said, is voting and applying pressure to officials to make actual change on the local level.
As for what sort of changes Orr hopes to see, she thinks smaller community initiatives and changes to police department budgets and policies — like those espoused in the 8 Can’t Wait campaign — are the best first steps to take.
“Coming up with those types of small plans that can be initiated into local communities — I think that that’s going to make change,” she said. “Obviously, we’re not going to see an automatic turnaround change in a day, week or month.
“All of these small steps are what’s going to make big, effective change.”
