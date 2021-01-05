Conner Lindsey has always been fascinated with computer games.
That fascination helped him develop the skills to win the 2020 1st District Congressional App Challenge, a competition designed to encourage student participation in computer science and coding.
The Congressional App Challenge was launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015 as a national effort that allows students to compete against their peers by creating an application, or “app,” for mobile, tablet or computer devices.
Lindsey developed the winning app titled, “Mojo Companion,” a compliment to a game he developed which includes features to help improve the user’s gaming experience.
Congressman James Comer, whose 1st District includes 35 Kentucky counties including McCracken, praised the Paducah home-schooled high school senior for his “creativity, intelligence and work ethic” in earning the honor.
“Conner is one of the best and brightest young minds in the 1st District, and I am confident his interest in technology and unique experience in coding can lay the groundwork for a successful career,” he said.
Lindsey, 17, has been interested in gaming since he was a kid.
“That’s the reason I wanted to become a programmer and make games or websites.”
He and another programmer have been working on the game Mojo since 2019.
After creating the game, “I decided I was going to make a companion to that game. (The app) shows a leaderboard, so it ranks the players based on what they’ve done. It also has news and a lot of other features.”
Mojo, in which players use magic to advance in the game, is included in the Roblox platform, which features a variety of user-generated games, many created by teens like Lindsey.
“For example, this game that I made the companion for has, so far, has 248,000 visits, which means people have played it that many times,” he said.
Lindsey, the son of Jason and Lena Lindsey, sees career possibilities with his passion for gaming.
He plans to go to college for computer science and programming, and to continue developing games.
“I don’t know what it is, but gaming has always resonated with me,” said Lindsey. “Because of my love of games I want to program them and show to other people. Hopefully, they will enjoy them, too.”
Lindsey sees jobs related to computer science and coding as part of a growth industry.
“That’s pretty much where the future is headed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.