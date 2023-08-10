Scholarship

The Upsilon Iota graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented checks on Tuesday to three college scholarship recipients at Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah. Pictured from left to right are: Robert Hargrove, Kenneth Hurt Sr., Tony Copeland, and recipients Anias Nunn, Madyson Wilson and Gabrielle Copeland.

 JEREMIAH HATCHER | The Sun

The fraternity provides three scholarships yearly to deserving students who showcase academic dedication and achievement. This year, the fraternity has awarded $2,000 in scholarships and is expected to award more.

