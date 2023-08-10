The Upsilon Iota graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented checks on Tuesday to three college scholarship recipients at Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah.
The fraternity provides three scholarships yearly to deserving students who showcase academic dedication and achievement. This year, the fraternity has awarded $2,000 in scholarships and is expected to award more.
According to the scholarship chair, Tony Copeland, the scholarships are named after three Paducah Omega Psi Phi members, Rev. Lawrence Milliken, William Stuart Nelson and Clarence “Big House” Gaines.
Copeland said these members made valuable contributions to Paducah and western Kentucky. He said scholarships help students to go off to college with little to no balance.
“Scholarships like these are so important,” Copeland said. “It gives these young individuals a chance to pursue an education, in hopes one day they will return to Paducah and significantly impact this community.”
Madyson Wilson, a 2023 Paducah Tilghman High School honor graduate, received the $500 Rev. Milliken scholarship grant. She was a varsity cheerleader, a KHSAA honorable mention student athlete, Beta Club members, and a Black Coal and Roses Society member. This fall, she will attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College and study business while obtaining her certification in cosmetology.
Sophomore Gabrielle Copeland, who attends the University of Kentucky, recently earned the $1,000 Dr. William Stuart Nelson scholarship. Copeland is the first recipient of this newly added scholarship. She plans to major in arts administration and theatre. Copeland is a member of several organizations, including the Black Student Union, Underground Perspective, Black Voices Gospel Choir, Minority Youth Ministry and the theatre department. Additionally, she has completed an internship at The Carson Center. She said she’s grateful for this opportunity.
“The scholarship covered the majority of the rest of my tuition,” she said. “I’m just excited that I don’t have to stress about it anymore, and that’s a great feeling going into the new semester.”
Paducah Tilghman 2023 graduate, Anias Nunn, was awarded the “Big House” Gaines scholarship, which amounts to $1,000. Nunn will attend UK this fall and plans to major in finance. After playing for four years as a shortstop, he aspires to become a successful entrepreneur.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. is a historically African-American fraternity founded on Nov. 17, 1911 at Howard University. The fraternity is recognized nationally for its commitment to advancing high school and college students through scholarships, community service and inclusion.
The Upsilon Iota chapter collects and raises money year-round for scholarships and other community-organized events. The fraternity also offers nationwide scholarships.
Copeland said he pledged last year to double the scholarship money raised. He said it met that goal and now promises to triple that amount in the following scholarship collection.
The fraternity said scholarship applications are still available and encouraged all those interested to apply. Copeland said people can visit local churches, libraries, and school counseling offices to obtain an application or go to the chapter’s webpage at Omega5d.us.
