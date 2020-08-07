The Upsilon Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi announced the winners of two scholarships earlier this week.
Alexa White was named the winner of the organization’s 2020 Rev. Lawrence Milliken Scholarship — which amounts to $500. DaRoyce Flemons is getting $250 courtesy of the Milliken family in the name of the fraternity’s deceased brother, Rev. Lawrence B. Milliken. Each recipient wrote an essay on perseverance to earn their prize.
“Perseverance is a large word, with different meanings to different people,” White wrote. “To me, perseverance means to continue moving forward despite all the trials and tribulations you may face throughout your journey.”
Flemons, a Paducah Tilghman graduate, wrote about his experiences as a student-athlete.
“Perseverance is one of the biggest things that have made an impact on my academic career. Maintaining grades while fulfilling coaches’ expectations have always been challenging, along with holding a part-time job,” he said. “On a seven-hour school day, a two to three-hour practice, and then another two to three-hour in homework assignments, it became hard on my mind, body, and soul.
“However, the willingness to not quit or give up in the classroom or on the field or ring, has made a big impact on me as a person as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.