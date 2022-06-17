A local organization has worked in Paducah, especially in the Southside neighborhoods, over the last year with the goal of establishing a tight-knit community environment for local children and families.
Since starting in March 2021, Community Growth Legacy (CGL) Foundation has grown to include a weekly spring and summer event, Sundaze in the Park, where children and families can come together with other community members, enjoy spending time at public parks and interact with local groups and vendors.
The first event had about seven people in attendance, but Jeffrey Williams, founder of CGL Foundation, said Sundaze in the Park typically attracts more than 150 people.
CGL Foundation hosted Sundaze in the Park at Robert Coleman Park last Sunday, where children were playing at the Coleman Splash Pads and on a bounce house near the playground. Attendees received free hot dogs, and local vendors had the opportunity to sell items like fried fish, candy slushies and drinks served out of pineapples.
CGL Foundation also organized a Northside vs. Southside basketball game for teams to represent their Paducah neighborhoods in a friendly faceoff.
Williams grew up in the Southside on South 13th Street, and graduated from Paducah Tilghman in 2008 before earning his degree in political science from the University of Louisville.
Williams moved back to Paducah in 2018. After working in the political sector as a campaign organizer, Williams realized that what people needed was a sense of community, and being shown what kind of opportunities are available for them to achieve.
“Our slogan that we came up with is, ‘your community is your family,’ ” Williams said. “That really means the world because it comes down to, it takes a village.”
With Father’s Day coming up this weekend, CGL Foundation has also launched a new program, “We Are One: The Father(Hood) Project,” in partnership with the Commonwealth Center for Fathers & Families. This project encourages fathers to open bank accounts with their children and help fathers build up savings accounts for their children to give kids extra financial security as they get older.
Williams said this is a project CGL Foundation has been envisioning for a while, and has set a goal of registering 25 families to start savings accounts for their children and deposit $25 in the new accounts. He hopes the project will continue and will have a “snowball effect” over the next few years and grow to include dozens, possibly hundreds of more families, while also sharing the importance of financial literacy.
CGL Foundation also launched a new publication, The Noir Press, made up of a small group of local contributors who write advice columns, include their perspective on local and national events, and highlight a Hometown Hero every month.
Williams has also seen the city and local schools buy in to what CGL Foundation stands for. He has been in communications and established relationships with different city groups, including the Southside Steering Committee and local police officers. What really pushes Williams to keep developing CGL Foundation, and to continue hosting Sundaze in the Park, is the excitement he hears from kids he meets and sees around town, who ask him when the next Sundaze in the Park will be held and share their enthusiasm about going to another fun community event.
“Just to hear [the kids’] excitement, ‘in four or five days we’re gonna be going out to the park,’ man, I can’t ever let this die,” Williams said.
The next Sundaze in the Park will be on June 26 at Robert Coleman Park. More information about CGL Foundation is available at communitygrowthlegacyfoundation.org.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
