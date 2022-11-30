PADNWS-11-30-22 FLU CASES - MAP

The Kentucky map showing counties that had decreased flu case numbers (blue), leveled case numbers (yellow) and increasing case numbers (red) shows the Jackson Purchase counties with declined case numbers for the week of Nov. 13-19.

 CDCP

After two weeks of triple-digit flu reports, the number of influenza cases is on the way back down.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), McCracken County had 72 confirmed cases of influenza in the week of Nov. 13-19. The week before, there were 118 cases, and the week before that, there were 151 cases.

