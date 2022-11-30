After two weeks of triple-digit flu reports, the number of influenza cases is on the way back down.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), McCracken County had 72 confirmed cases of influenza in the week of Nov. 13-19. The week before, there were 118 cases, and the week before that, there were 151 cases.
For the 2022-23 influenza season through Nov. 19, McCracken County has had a total of 394 confirmed cases of influenza. That ranks fifth among Kentucky counties behind Jefferson (2,529), Warren (533), Fayette (451) and Kenton (443) counties.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department (PHDH), said the downturn in the number of local cases is encouraging.
“We’re seeing the numbers come down,” he said. “We’re seeing a decrease in the number of infections; there’s less activity than the previous week.
“The numbers are still up there, but when you look at the county flu activity map for the state, you’ll see that in far western Kentucky, the eight counties are showing a decrease with the flu.”
Koster said that the eight-county Jackson Purchase region was one of the first regions to be “in the red,” or at a high level of flu cases, in the state, so the disease appeared to be moving across the state.
“There are 15 counties in the past week that showed a decrease or less activity than the previous week,” he said. “The state is still showing a widespread activity level for influenza, so there are a high number of counties in Kentucky that are seeing increases over the previous weeks.
“About one-third of the counties plateaued; there are no changes since the previous week. We’re happy to see that eight of our counties in far western Kentucky are showing a decrease.”
Koster said that across Kentucky, the higher number of cases of influenza are among those 20 and younger.
“That’s greater than 50% of the people who are testing positive for the flu,” he said.
Koster encouraged getting a flu shot to help reduce the risk of getting the flu.
“Also, if you’re having gatherings, request that if anyone is sick that they stay home,” he said. “We had gatherings over the holidays and we had family members who were sick, but they stayed home.
“It’s very considerate of others if you don’t show up to gatherings when you are sick because the risk of spreading it to others is pretty high because it’s pretty contagious.”
Koster said the CDCP recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year.
“Now is the time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” he said. “There are also prescription flu anti-viral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, and those need to be started as soon as possible.”
For health information in the Purchase District Health Department – which oversees McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties – visit purchasehealth.com or call 270-444-9625.
