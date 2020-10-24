The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with the Paducah fire and police departments for the first-ever First Responders Education Day.

The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, which coincides with National First Responders Day.

During the day, videos will be posted on the Facebook event page that showcase Paducah firefighters and police officers as they give virtual “Touch-A-Truck” style tours of their vehicles and the equipment they use on a daily basis. These educational videos are for all ages but specifically for preschool and elementary children.

The Facebook event page link is https://www.facebook.com/events/843621713050 771/.

If you have a question about First Responders Education Day, contact Zachary Boyarski at zboyarski@paducahky.gov. For more information about other Paducah Parks & Recreation activities, visit www.paducahky.gov or call 270-444-8508.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In