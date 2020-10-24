The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with the Paducah fire and police departments for the first-ever First Responders Education Day.
The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, which coincides with National First Responders Day.
During the day, videos will be posted on the Facebook event page that showcase Paducah firefighters and police officers as they give virtual “Touch-A-Truck” style tours of their vehicles and the equipment they use on a daily basis. These educational videos are for all ages but specifically for preschool and elementary children.
The Facebook event page link is https://www.facebook.com/events/843621713050 771/.
If you have a question about First Responders Education Day, contact Zachary Boyarski at zboyarski@paducahky.gov. For more information about other Paducah Parks & Recreation activities, visit www.paducahky.gov or call 270-444-8508.
