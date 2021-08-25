Local filmmakers' shorts to screen at MAC

Local moviegoers will be able to see a sextet of short films created by artists across the region at Maiden Alley Cinema this weekend as the local 48 Hour Film Project comes to a close.
Six teams, totaling around 30 people, participated in the annual competition — which is just one of hundreds of timed short film contests around the globe — to complete a four- to seven-minute film in just 48 hours’ time.
This year marks the 11th iteration of the competition at Paducah’s Maiden Alley Cinema.
Local comedian Todd Holloman has been competing for seven years now and looks forward to it every year.
“It’s one of my favorite weekends of the year. I love the process of making a short film in 48 hours,” Holloman said. “The suspense of drawing your genre, finding the idea, writing the script, filming and finally, the editing where everything from the performances to the set design to the music all come together.
“Also, it’s just a lot of fun.”
Each team drew a choice of genres for their pieces and, along with those constraints, had to also include a character of the same name (Mutt or Minnie Manders, an advice columnist), use the same prop (a toilet brush) and incorporate one specific line of dialogue (“That’s a lie. Who told you that?”).
Maiden Alley Executive Director Rebecca Madding sees the competition as a nice way to develop the area’s filmmaking community and promote independent film everywhere, including in western Kentucky.
“A lot of our local filmmakers refer to it as almost like a kind of bootcamp,” she said. “It’s just something really fun that challenges them and lets them see how far they can push themselves while making something fun in a compressed time frame.
“We have a tight-knit filmmaking community here in Paducah and it’s really kind of fun to see them split off and compete with one another.”
The competitors being able to learn is part of what makes it so valuable to the theater and to the participants.
“What keeps me coming back is the excitement of bringing artistic minds together fueled by a time constraint, to make something and have fun with it,” fourth-time competitor Shanden Simmons told The Sun. “It is a stressful but very fun process, and there’s always a huge learning curve.”
John Holt, the theater’s operations director, values the bonds that it’s helped create over the years.
“It takes (everyone’s) talents to make it happen. It’s not just one person,” he said. “You develop a family when you go through the trenches of filmmaking. That to me is the most important part.
“Not knowing a person and by the end they literally end up being a part of you and you a part of them and if you create something special out of it. Well that’s just icing on the cake.”
All six films will be screened this weekend at Maiden Alley Cinema. The entire program will be shown four times, 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Monday’s program will include a short award ceremony where the winning team will be named and other superlatives awarded.
The winning team’s film will be screened at Filmapalooza, an international juried festival taking place in Washington, D.C., this year.
For more information visit, 48hourfilm.com/filmapalooza.
Follow Derek Operle on Twitter, @PaducahSunArts. He can also on be found on Facebook via the Derek Operle // Paducah Sun Arts Reporter page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.