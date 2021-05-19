PRINCETON — Community Supported Agriculture is an alternative model for grocery consumers and local farmers, and a Princeton farm provides that alternative.
Off U.S. 62, near Walmart and Pennyroyal Center, is Jenny and Patrick Clark’s farm, Urban Paradise Produce.
They started the farm a couple of years ago after relocating from Fredonia.
Jenny said she started it because it kept her busy and occupied, especially after their child left college.
CSA brings many advantages to the community. The arrangement is between farmer and consumer, dating back more than 25 years.
Fresh produce is provided in exchange for memberships or shares — bought by the consumer.
Urban Paradise Produce is unique because it offers a multitude of ways for consumers to buy its homegrown and handpicked garden and farm varieties.
Jenny and Patrick deliver boxes and packages through CSA — they are vendors at the Caldwell County Farmers Market — and they have a roadside stand on their farm that offers drive-up service.
The roadside stand was her daughter’s playhouse. The Clarks repurposed it and now it functions as a self-serve store.
The farm produces honey, berries, broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, tomatoes, carrots, corn, citrus and apple trees, and other seasonal fruits and vegetables.
The Clarks are doing their best to maintain the farm while working full-time jobs and volunteering at the Caldwell County Farmers Market twice a week.
Jenny works at Princeton City Hall serving various positions, including deputy city clerk.
In the past, she tended to the downtown gardens and recreational spaces, imprinting her green thumb on the Princeton community.
“Things are getting cleaned up and looking better again,” Jenny said.
The size of Urban Paradise Produce requires full-time work by multiple people, which is why family members visit the farm to lend a hand.
Future endeavors include a commercial kitchen, where Jenny and Patrick would provide meals and products to local grocery markets. They also plan to partner with B&H Butcher Block, a new Princeton butcher shop.
The Clarks also utilize community-based assets, like the Caldwell County Cooperative Extension Office and the UK Research and Education Center, to learn how to be better farmers.
