McCracken County Farm Bureau has been named as one of six recipients of a Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Educational mini-grant.
The mini-grant is a special project of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Women’s Program and administered through the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. One-time grants of up to $500 are offered to county Farm Bureaus on a competitive basis to help fund projects that result in increased agricultural literacy. Priority is given to those programs demonstrating a need for financial support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.