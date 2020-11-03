Local election tallies expected in early evening

While there have been doubts about how quick the results of today’s general election will be tallied on the national level, most of McCracken County’s totals are expected to be released by early this evening.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs is confident that her office will turn in a speedy count with total early in-person voting and received mail-in ballot counts released shortly after local polls at 6 p.m. In-person Election Day voting results, she said, could be released to the public as early as 7:30 p.m.
“I have to release every total that I have to that point,” Griggs told the Sun. “I’ll be able to release the absentee mail-in (and the early in-person voting) totals because we’ve already processed all of those that we’ve got up to this point.
“That’s just a matter of printing out the tape on the machine.”
Griggs’ thinking is in line with that of Jared Dearing, the executive director for the Kentucky Board of Elections. Dearing told the Louisville Courier-Journal in a recent interview that he estimates more than 90% of all ballots cast will be tabulated and released tonight.
With the close of early in-person voting Monday, Griggs reported that around 11,700 had taken advantage of the advance window. The clerk had also received 8,600 absentee mail-in ballots with 800 still out. Those remaining ballots will be counted if the clerk’s office receives them by the end of the day Friday. Additionally, Griggs sent out 67 medical emergency ballots.
“I’ve been so happy with the turnout for the early voting. I knew we would be busy the first week, but I really thought it would kind of die down after that,” the clerk said. “(We were) voting averaging 600 people a day and for three weeks we’ve been doing that.”
Turnout in the 2016 general election for McCracken County was 31,307.
The clerk thinks the final turnout could be as much as of 80% of the county’s 57,912 registered voters, which would be around 46,300.
At least 20,300 McCracken ballots have been received, and Griggs thinks the county’s 11 polling locations will still see a high turnout today.
“We’ve voted so many already it’s going to cut down on the voting location numbers, but I still think we’re going to see a big number of people to come in tomorrow,” she said Monday. “A presidential election year is always a bigger turnout, but the numbers (so far this year) have just been unbelievable.”
This increased turnout is a pattern that’s been seen across the state, Dearing also noted in his Courier-Journal interview. He also expects to see a higher than normal turnout because of early voting being an option.
“Unfortunately, Kentucky doesn’t have a history of early voting so there’s nothing for us to model off of,” he said. “But when we look at other states, including states that surround us, what we see is the last week of early voting — specifically the last day of early voting — there’s usually a higher participation level.”
Griggs has been happy with the level of civic engagement by McCracken residents.
“We’re going through a pandemic. Nobody’s been through this before. We’re just doing what we have to, to conduct an election. For the most part it’s been very positive,” she said. “We have to do this regardless of how many people show up, so it’s just exciting to see how many people are interested and actively engaged and getting out and exercising that right.”
