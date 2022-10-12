Over 150 residents will serve as election poll workers in McCracken County for the general election on Nov. 8, according to the McCracken County Clerk’s Office.
McCracken County Deputy Clerk Ellie Englert, who works in the county clerk’s elections department, said the office has seen more people interested in serving as poll workers this year compared to previous years.
“We’ve seen an increase in interest, we’ve received a lot more requests to work. Our numbers this time are good. That’s not always the case, but we have had several more new people wanting to work,” Englert said.
McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey added that while McCracken County is seeing a good turnout for poll workers for the upcoming election in November, she has spoken with other county clerks who are having trouble finding poll workers to serve in their counties.
Most registered voters in Kentucky can serve as poll workers, also called precinct elections officers, according to the Kentucky State Board of Elections website. Candidates on the ballot are not allowed to serve as poll workers during their election year. Spouses, siblings, parents and children of candidates cannot serve at a precinct where their relative is on the ballot, but can serve at other precinct.
Typically, larger voting sites such as McCracken County High School, Paducah Middle School and Paducah Tilghman High School have an average of 12 to 14 poll workers on site on Election Day, while smaller sites may have six to eight poll workers, Englert said.
Additionally, Englert said the McCracken County Clerk’s Office makes an effort to have representation from Republicans and Democrats in its pool of poll workers, and there is typically at least one poll worker from each of those two political parties at every voting precinct.
Many of the poll workers who will be working at McCracken County voting precincts have experience working previous elections, Englert said.
Englert added she would ideally like to see more young people interested in serving as poll workers in future elections to help address possible turnover. Many of the current poll workers are older adults, and some may have health issues that could possibly prevent them from serving as precinct elections officials on Election Day if a medical need arises.
While Huskey said McCracken County takes several measures to keep poll workers safe on Election Day, she said the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department agreed to the county clerk’s office request for an increased police presence near voting precincts on Election Day.
Huskey said while McCracken County has not received any election-specific threats, safety on Election Day has been an increasing issue statewide and in some other counties.
On Election Day, poll workers have to stay at their assigned precinct all day to prep and operate the site, provide voting materials and close the precinct. While poll workers are typically advised to bring their own lunch, Huskey said several local restaurants have agreed to provide lunches to McCracken County poll workers on Election Day this year.
Englert said the McCracken County Clerk’s Office is always taking down names of those who would be interested in being poll workers so the clerk’s office can contact them for future elections.
Additionally, Huskey said McCracken County voters can expect to receive postcards in the mail in the coming weeks telling voters where their assigned voting precinct is on Election Day.
Regardless of their assigned voting precinct, Huskey said any McCracken County voter could cast their vote at the McCracken County Courthouse on Election Day, Nov. 8, instead of their assigned precinct if they choose to do so.
Excused in-person absentee voting for McCracken County voters will be available at the McCracken County Courthouse on Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. No-excuse in-person absentee voting will be available for McCracken County voters Nov. 3-5 at the McCracken County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
