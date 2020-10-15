A trio of Purchase Area educators were named GoTeachKY ambassadors Tuesday.
Concord Elementary School counselor Stacey Treece, North Calloway Elementary School teacher Noraa Ransey and Fulton Independent High School family and consumer sciences teacher Amie Huff were among the 32 ambassadors selected.
An initiative of the Kentucky Department of Education, GoTeachKY’s mission is to ensure that all students in the state have equitable access to effective educators. To do this, the group is seeking to recruit the next generation of Kentucky teachers to remedy the nation’s shortage of teachers.
The ambassadors were selected from a pool of applicants across the state and come to their titles with three goals: communicate with and inspire students to consider teaching as a career; communicate with potential and current teachers to capture the rewards and opportunities associated with the career; and support and promote the central focus areas, programs and organizations of GoTeachKY.
The Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be selected from this group.
