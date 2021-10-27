Local Drug Take-Back Day brings 361 pounds of pills

The Paducah Police Department collected 361 pounds of unwanted pills at Mercy Health’s Paducah Medical Pavilion Saturday as part of its biannual Drug Take-Back Day.
The unwanted medication was turned in to the PPD either Saturday during national Drug Take-Back Day or at the drug drop box in the lobby of the police department.
This year’s take-back day in Paducah was co-sponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department.
The Drug Take-Back event gives the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
In the years since the national Drug Enforcement Administration drug take-back program began, law enforcement agencies across the nation have collected thousands of tons of unwanted prescription medications.
Medicines that remain in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion and misuse, authorities said. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
The drug drop box in the police department lobby, 1400 Broadway, is available to residents anytime during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.
The Drug Take-Back Day program started in 2010 in Benton, Arkansas, with an idea from Russell Goodwin. His inspiration came from studying medication side-effects while coaching baseball.
After Goodwin witnessed one boy he coached get hooked on drugs, he knew something needed to be done. Goodwin said at the time, there were no drug enforcement officers and finding help was difficult, adding reaching out to public officials did not work and no one took an interest.
Goodwin did not give up. Eventually, he found help in then-Saline County Deputy Sheriff Kirk Lane, who is now the drug director in Arkansas.
Goodwin said they were able to go to schools and educate kids on the effects of prescription medication. The question was asked what to do with medication you have but no longer need, and the idea of the Drug Take-Back Box was born.
Historical information for this story was provided by Susan Schade of KYOU TV of Ottumwa, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.