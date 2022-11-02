The Paducah Police Department had a successful day Saturday, collecting unwanted pills at Mercy Health — Paducah Medical Pavilion.

According to a police department news release, a total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the police department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was co-sponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department.

