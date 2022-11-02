The Paducah Police Department had a successful day Saturday, collecting unwanted pills at Mercy Health — Paducah Medical Pavilion.
According to a police department news release, a total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the police department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was co-sponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department.
The Drug Take-Back event gives the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
In the years since the national Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) drug take-back program began, law enforcement agencies across the nation have collected thousands of tons of unwanted prescription medications.
Medicines that remain in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion and misuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
The drug drop box in the police department lobby, 1400 Broadway, is available to residents anytime during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.