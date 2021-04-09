More people are rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Whether it’s the first or second dose, some may have had symptoms, while others had none.
Dr. Alex Wright with Mercy Health Lourdes said people’s bodies react to different things, differently.
Wright said he’s seeing patients who have gotten vaccinated have a pretty wide range of symptoms, ranging from fever, chills and aches, but the majority is a sore arm at the injection site. That’s normal for any kind of injection.
Wright’s also seeing more elderly people have less side effects because their immune systems tend to be weaker. Those who may have a more severe reaction are those who have already tested positive for COVID-19.
“There are two major theories there, one is, yes, if you had COVID, you do have some antibodies, so your body is acting stronger to a threat that basically emulates or acts like the coronavirus. So, as such, your body reacts more strongly,” Wright said. “The symptoms of fever and headache, general body aches, and once again, it’s not actual coronavirus, even if you have active coronavirus trying to hurt the body — it’s your body trying to fight it and the inflammatory effects. You feel the inflammatory effects stronger typically if you’ve had it.”
Wright said to expect the symptoms to go away within at least a few days — if symptoms persist within that time frame, he urged people to call their doctor.
