Local Democrats are gearing up for the event of the season — the 15th annual Alben Barkley Dinner — on Aug. 5.
The yearly event is the biggest night of the year for the McCracken County Democrats, serving as their key fundraiser. This year’s event is set to feature an exciting slate of speakers from across the commonwealth, including a number of state level politicians and Democratic party members, organizers said.
“We didn’t get to have the event last year so this year it’s a pretty big deal,” said local party chair Keisha Curry. “We’re thankful to be able to get Democrats back in a room together again to have all of those amazing conversations. There have been some amazing changes within the Democratic Party and we’re just tickled about it.
“Also we have the most diversity in our local party leadership that we’ve ever had and we want to be able to celebrate that, too.”
The Aug. 5 event will be held at 6 p.m. in Walker Hall Events Center in downtown Paducah. Tickets, which went on sale earlier this month, are $40 per person and must be purchased in advance. They are available via mccrackencountydemocrats.org/shop/albenbarkley. Tables — which include eight tickets and a special recognition in the program — are also available for reservation.
For more information, contact Curry at 662-322-2328.
Nate Crawford, the county’s vice chair, wants the dinner to help highlight the state’s diversity with “an emphasis on black voices from across our commonwealth.”
Curry, the youngest chair in the county party’s history and the first Black chair, is hoping this year’s dinner — the first since the election of Gov. Andy Beshear and President Joe Biden — will be about more than celebration.
“We have a diverse slate of speakers that have been invited and I’m excited about what they’re going to bring,” she added. “I’m looking at them to ignite even more fire under us so we can go out and be about our business. I hope they refresh us and we can just go out energized for this next election season.”
During the upcoming election cycle, Crawford is hoping the party will have a renewed focus on local candidates and issues.
“We think important issues in McCracken County include income inequality, food insecurity, a need for increased diversity in our county and city government and we think we should be working on outside investment in our community to help us raise the standard of living for everyone with better jobs,” he added. “We firmly believe a winning slate is one built from the ground up, and we’re looking forward to increased involvement in local races and local issues.”
