More than 1,000 current and former teachers and school employees and family members received abrupt notice that their credit union accounts had been transferred to a new servicer after their institution was declared insolvent.
Paducah Teachers Federal Credit Union was liquidated last Friday, according to the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).
Most accounts were transferred to C-Plant Federal Credit Union, but that credit union did not assume any loans.
Loans were transferred to Colorado-based loan service Statebridge Company.
C-Plant Chief Operations Officer Lori Kline said the transition has been smooth, and customers accounts were all open and debit cards mailed out by Monday.
Kline said while C-Plant’s Village Square Drive branch had dedicated staff available to assist members with the transition, former PTCU members can visit any location to access their accounts.
Accounts continue to be insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund. IRA and KEOGH retirement accounts are also insured up to $250,000.
Statebridge did not return a request for comment Thursday.
A news release from the NCUA said the defunct credit union had assets of $12.08 million, and 1,187 members according to its latest report.
NCUA officials declined further comment due to their supervisory role.
Former PTFCU members whose accounts transferred to C-Plant can contact C-Plant at (270) 450-1050. Those who had loans through the credit union can contact Statebridge at (866) 466-3360. Members who had accounts that did not transition to C-Plant can contact NCUA at (512) 231-7940.
