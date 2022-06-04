Western Kentucky is showing a return of levels of COVID-19 similar to those of early December, before the Omicron subvariant began to surge.
For the second straight week, the Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) reported more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, although the numbers this week are slightly lower than last week’s report.
The PDHD reported on Thursday that there were 206 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County for the week of May 26-June 1. It reported 209 new cases for the week of May 19-25.
This is the third straight week for triple-digit numbers for the county, with 165 new cases reported for the week of May 12-18. Before that, there were 12 weeks with fewer than 100 new cases reported each week as the Omicron surge lessened during the first half of February.
The PDHD has been issuing weekly reports each Thursday since Jan. 27.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) has also been issuing its color-coded incidence rate maps once a week since March 7. The counties with the highest incidence rate — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days — are colored red, while those with the second-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people — are colored orange. Those with the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people — are colored yellow, and those with the lowest rate — less than 1 case per 100,000 people — are colored green.
The map issued on Tuesday shows McCracken County in the orange with an incidence rate of 24.2. Last week, the May 23 map showed the county at the red level for the first time since Feb. 18 with a rate of 28.2.
The Tuesday map showed only two Kentucky counties — Bracken and Robertson in northeastern Kentucky — at the green level and four counties — Anderson, Clark, Jefferson and Woodford in central Kentucky — at the red level.
In the Jackson Purchase area, Calloway (12.8) and Marshall (11.9) are also at the orange level along with McCracken County. The other Purchase counties — Ballard (7.3), Carlisle (6.0), Fulton (4.8), Graves (6.9) and Hickman (3.3) — are all at the yellow level.
Other area counties at the orange level include Caldwell (13.4), Drittenden (14.6) and Livingston (20.2), while Lyon (5.2) and Trigg (9.8) are at the yellow level.
The community levels map also issued by the KDPH shows most of the state at the low level, colored green with fringes of medium level (colored orange) and high level (colored red at the far western and far eastern areas.
McCracken and Crittenden counties are shown at the high community level, indicating that people in those areas should be up to date with vaccinations, wear well-fitting masks in all indoor public settings and stay home when sick.
Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Livingston and Marshall counties are all shown at a medium level, indicating that people should consider wearing a mask in indoor public settings with targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures.
Calloway, Fulton and Trigg counties are shown at a low community level, indicating that people should mask based on personal preference with targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings.
For information about COVID-19 or other health issues, visit the PDHD website at purchasehealth.org.
