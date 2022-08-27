After two weeks of fewer reported cases of COVID-19, the number of new cases in McCracken County this week increased by 68.7% and the county’s incidence rate has increased moderately.
The Purchase District Health Department reported Thursday that there were 221 new cases from Aug. 18 through Wednesday, an increase over last week’s report of 131 new cases.
The 221 new cases is the highest weekly number in 10 weeks, since the June 9 report for the week of June 2-8 reported 236 new cases in the county.
The number of reported cases began decreasing at the first of the month, going from 186 in the Aug. 4 report to 138 in the Aug. 11 report and 131 in last week’s report. These cases do not include those who took at-home COVID tests.
McCracken County’s incidence rate went from 21.0 on Aug. 15 to 24.2 on Monday, marking the fourth straight week for the county’s incidence rate to be at the second-highest level.
An incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) issues a weekly color-coded map showing the level of incidence rate for each county. Those at the highest level — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — are colored red, while those at the next-highest — 10 to 25 cases — are colored orange. This is McCracken County’s fourth straight week to be at the orange level.
Counties at the third-highest incidence rate — 1 to 10 cases — are colored yellow, while those at the lowest rate — less than 1 case — are colored green.
In Monday’s incidence rate map, all eight of the Jackson Purchase counties are at the orange level, including Ballard (18.1), Calloway (21.2), Carlisle (24.0), Fulton (21.5), Graves (11.9), Hickman (22.8) and Marshall (17.0).
Other area counties’ incidence rates are Caldwell (25.8), Crittenden (13.0), Livingston (26.4), Lyon (3.5) and Trigg (28.3). Lyon County is the only county in the state at the yellow level. There are no counties at the green level.
There are 93 of Kentucky’s 120 counties at the highest level of incidence, at the red level. Last week, there were 92.
The KDPH also issues a color-coded community level map, which takes into account the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week. This is called the COVID community level map, which shows high levels in red, medium levels in yellow and low levels in green.
This week’s community level map, released on Friday, shows McCracken, Carlisle, Hickman, Livingston and Trigg counties at the high level, with Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Lyon and Marshall counties at the medium level and Calloway County at the low level.
Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, 74 are at the high level, 36 are at the medium level and 10 are at the low level. A cluster of seven counties listed at the low level can be found in far northern Kentucky, in and near the Cincinnati metropolitan area.
The Purchase District Health Department has information about monkeypox, baby formula, restaurant health scores and ratings, diabetes, public health and outreach and education. To find more information, visit purchasehealth.org or call 270-444-9625.
