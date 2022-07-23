Local COVID numbers level off; 95 counties in the red

This week’s COVID-19 incidence rate map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows 95 of Kentucky’s 120 counties at the highest level of incidence, colored red. McCracken County reported 186 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

 KDPH

The number of COVID-19 cases in McCracken County has leveled off compared with last week’s numbers, and the number of Kentucky counties with high incidence rates moved up slightly from 91 to 95.

The Purchase District Health Department reported on Thursday that there were 186 reported new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, down 5.6% from last week’s report of 197 cases.

