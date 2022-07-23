Local COVID numbers level off; 95 counties in the red

The number of COVID-19 cases in McCracken County has leveled off compared with last week’s numbers, and the number of Kentucky counties with high incidence rates moved up slightly from 91 to 95.
The Purchase District Health Department reported on Thursday that there were 186 reported new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, down 5.6% from last week’s report of 197 cases.
McCracken County’s COVID-19 incidence rate dropped moderately as well, moving from last week’s rate of 32.5 to Monday’s reported rate of 27.5. An incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a color-coded incidence rate map for Kentucky with counties colored based on their level of incidence. Counties at the highest rate — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — are colored red, while counties at the second-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases — are colored orange. Those at the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 — are colored yellow and those at the lowest rate — less than 1 case — are colored green.
This week, 95 of Kentucky’s 120 counties, or 79.2%, are at the highest incidence rate, colored red. The other 25 counties are all at the second-highest rate, colored orange.
Incidence rates for other western Kentucky counties this week are: Ballard 21.7, Caldwell 32.5, Calloway 37.7, Carlisle 21.0, Crittenden 19.5, Fulton, 35.9, Graves 27.6, Hickman 16.3, Livingston 43.5, Lyon 47.0, Marshall 30.3 and Trigg 35.1.
Another COVID-19 measurement used by the state is the Kentucky COVID-19 community level map, also issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
This map uses the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week.
Counties with a high community level are shown in red, a medium community level are shown in yellow and low community level are shown in green.
McCracken, Caldwell, Calloway, Graves, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg counties all show a high community level, while Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Marshall all show a medium level. There are 14 counties in Kentucky at a low community level.
Thus far, there have been 533 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McCracken County from June 30 through Wednesday, or 177.7 cases per week. There were 1,019 cases reported from May 26 through June 29, or 203.8 cases per week.
